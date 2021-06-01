Wyo Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
- CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley daily tours, departing from Historic Cheyenne Depot. Tours weekdays at 9:30, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. On Saturdays, tours leave at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. Sundays are 11:30 and 1:30. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 children under 12, purchase at Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and new this year tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours.
- HAWK SPRINGS: Hamburger Fry, 7 to 9 p.m., June 9, Hawk Springs Community Building, 435 Powers St. Tickets $7 adults, $3 children 6 to 11, under 6 free. Hamburgers, salads, baked beans, hot dogs and desserts. Entertainment by Torrington Fiddlers. 50/50 tickets $1 each or six for $5. Drawing Aug. 11 at the final fry of the summer. All proceeds benefit the cost of maintaining the building all year.
- RIVERTON: 2nd annual Feed the Kids Bike and Car Show, June 12, 10 a.m., Fremont County Fairgrounds. Six bicycle raffles, small craft fair as well. Entry fee for car and bike show, bike $15, car $20. Registration 9 to 10 a.m. Family friendly event. Proceeds go to students' school food accounts. All vehicles welcome.
- GLENROCK: Deer Creek Days, June 25-27, town festival includes parade, street dances and fun for all both downtown and in Town Park. Sponsored by Glenrock Chamber of Commerce.
Wyoming Music
- CHEYENNE: Fridays on the Plaza, summer music festival, opener at 5:30 p.m., headliner at 7:30 p.m. June 4, Float like a Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound; June 11, Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone; June 18, Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band; June 25, The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band; July 2, Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo; July 9, My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake; July 16, Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies; July 23, Third Rail with The Barlow; July 24*, Baby Bash with DJ Supajames (7 and 8 p.m.); July 28*, Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey (1 p.m.); July 30, Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines; Aug. 6, Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz; Aug. 13, Blinddog Smokin' with Dragondeer; Aug. 20, Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers; Aug. 27, The Palms with The Foxies.
- CHEYENNE: Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m., June 30, Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets: $45.50 to $85.50, limited currently to first 750 buyers. Online at CheyenneEvents.org, call (307) 637-6363 or in person at Civic Center box office.
- ROCK SPRINGS: Wyoming's Big Show, After Dark Concert Series, Sweetwater Events Complex. LANCO, Aug. 3, Queensryche, Aug. 4, Frankie Ballard, Aug. 5, 80’s tribute band Flashback Heart Attack, Aug. 6, Clint Black, Aug. 7. Info: www.SweetwaterEvents.com.
- CHEYENNE: Joe Bonamassa, blues rock guitarist, Aug. 10, 8 p.m., Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets on sale May 14, 10 a.m. Info: CheyenneEvents.org.
Wyoming Theater & Dance
- CHEYENNE: En Avant Dance Student Showcase, 6:30 p.m., June 18, Cheyenne Civic Center. Students and instructors perform wide variety of dance styles around the theme Warrior Women. Fundraiser for Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative. Tickets $15 plus fees, at CheyenneEvents.org or from Civic Center box office, (307) 673-6363.
(Send events to towncrier@trib.com).