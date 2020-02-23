WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events

LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “The Assassination of Sandra Bland,” will be screened in Coe Library, Room 123, 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Free.

LARAMIE: A soul food dinner will be hosted at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 E. Grand Ave., 5 p.m. Feb. 27. The dinner is one of UW’s Black History Month events. Free.

LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “Women in Hip-Hop Culture” will be discussed in the UW College of Business Building, Room 9, 10 a.m. Feb. 28. Free.

LARAMIE: The UW Bangladesh Students’ Association will host Bangladesh Night, 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29. A cultural show will be staged from 4-6 p.m. in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. The show is free and open to the public. A dinner will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom. Dinner tickets will be available at the Wyoming Union information desk.

Wyoming Music

LARAMIE: The UW Department of Music’s Faculty Recital Series presents Blake McGee, clarinet, and Brooks Hafey, piano, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. The two will perform in the Performing Arts recital hall. Free.