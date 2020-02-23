WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “The Assassination of Sandra Bland,” will be screened in Coe Library, Room 123, 5 p.m. Feb. 24. Free.
LARAMIE: A soul food dinner will be hosted at St. Paul’s Newman Center, 1800 E. Grand Ave., 5 p.m. Feb. 27. The dinner is one of UW’s Black History Month events. Free.
LARAMIE: As part of Black History Month events at UW, “Women in Hip-Hop Culture” will be discussed in the UW College of Business Building, Room 9, 10 a.m. Feb. 28. Free.
LARAMIE: The UW Bangladesh Students’ Association will host Bangladesh Night, 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 29. A cultural show will be staged from 4-6 p.m. in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium. The show is free and open to the public. A dinner will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Yellowstone Ballroom. Dinner tickets will be available at the Wyoming Union information desk.
Wyoming Music
LARAMIE: The UW Department of Music’s Faculty Recital Series presents Blake McGee, clarinet, and Brooks Hafey, piano, 3 p.m. Feb. 23. The two will perform in the Performing Arts recital hall. Free.
LARAMIE: The UW Faculty Jazz Quintet will present a concert in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts recital hall, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Free.
CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
CHEYENNE: Tchaikovsky & Beethoven, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29, Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Tickets $12 to $47.
CHEYENNE: Beatles v. Stones — A Musical Showdown, March 14, 8:30 p.m. Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Hwy. Tickets $10, 307-635-7552, at the box office or online at www.cheyenneoutlawsaloon.com. Show is 21+.
CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
