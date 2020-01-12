WYO Arts Calendar

For January 12, 2020Wyoming Events
- CHEYENNE: Mystery Science Theater 3000 starring creator Joel Hodgson, 7:30 p.m. Cheyenne Civic Center, February 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now. Tickets online at CheyenneEvents.org or at the Civic Center Box Office in person at 510 West 20th Street, or over the phone, 307-637-6363.
- CHEYENNE: The Alzheimer’s Association Wyoming Chapter needs volunteers to join its annual Day at the Capitol advocacy event, 10 a.m., to 2 p.m., Feb. 17, Wyoming State Capitol, 200 W. 24th St. RSVP with an email to rpmscott@alz.org or call 307.201.9596. Lunch will be provided for attendees who RSVP. Questions: Ramsey Scott, 307.201.9596 or rpmscott@alz.org. Training prior to the event on how to advocate local lawmakers will be provided.
Wyoming Music
- CHUGWATER: Stampede Saloon & Eatery, 417 First St. Open mic acoustic jam sessions every Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m. Live entertainment Friday and Saturday. Buffet 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, entertainment begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 17, acoustic jam participants’ stage show; Jan. 18, Jan’et Eastman; Jan. 24, Renegades; Jan. 25, Ed Brown; Jan. 31-Feb. 1, Don Rogers; Feb. 7, karaoke contest; Feb. 8, Dawn Copas; Feb. 14-15, John Voight; Feb. 21, songwriting contest; Feb. 22, acoustic jam participants’ stage show. No cover charge and definitely family oriented. Info: 307-422-3200.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)