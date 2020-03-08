WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
LARAMIE: Comedian Demetri Martin will perform at the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium as part of his Wandering Mind Tour, 8:30 p.m. March 9. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for the public; $8 for UW faculty and staff; and $5 for students. Prime seating tickets in the first two rows are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or by going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. UW’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee will host the event.
LARAMIE: UW’s American Heritage Center will host noted Wyoming author C.J. Box for his latest novel, “Long Range.” Box’s talk will be in the AHC’s Stock Growers Room, followed by a book signing, noon March 12. Copies of the novel will be sold at the site by the University Store. Free.
CHEYENNE: C.J. Box book signing, “Long Range,” 7 to 9 p.m. March 12, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.
CHEYENNE: Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. A 97-minute program of seven shorts selected from this year’s festival, $5 to $10.
SHERIDAN: Claire Yorks Spring Book Discussions, 6 p.m. Sheridan Fulmer Library Inner Circle. March 17, “Educated,” by Tara Westover; April 14, “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens and May 12, “Still Alice,” by Lisa Genova. Discussion moderated by Katie Curtiss as participants explore where resilience comes from. Books available at circulation desk one month prior to discussion.
Wyoming Art
CHEYENNE: Annual Western Spirit Art Show & Sale, March 8-31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum and Store, 4610 Carey Ave. Over 100 artists with 300 pieces of original Western art. $10 museum admission.
LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will host a gallery walk-through featuring student award winners from the 45th annual Juried UW Student Exhibition, 5 p.m. March 9. Free.
LARAMIE: The UW Ceramic Art Guild will host its 32nd Cup and Bowl Sale in the UW Visual Arts Building lobby, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11. Coffee and soup will be served in handcrafted work by students and faculty.
You have free articles remaining.
LARAMIE: The UW Art Museum will host “Read, Rant, Relate: Partnership with Relative Theatrics,” 6 p.m. March 12. A reading of “Antigone Project” will be presented beside the Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition. Refreshments and discussion will follow the reading. Free.
Wyoming Music
GILLETTE: The Powder River Symphony perforoms “The Czech Connection,” 3 p.m. March 8, Thunder Basin High School Auditorium. General admission tickets, $20, available at the door or through Eventbrite. Students and children under 18 are free; senior citizens and military may purchased discounted tickets at the door for $15. Please visit the Powder River Symphony Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/prsymphony/) or the Powder River Symphony website (prsymphony.org/wp) for more information.
LARAMIE: UW Presents welcomes the Bill Charlap Trio, UW Jazz Festival headliner, in the Performing Arts concert hall, 7:30 p.m. March 12. Tickets cost $15 for the public; $12 for senior citizens and UW faculty and staff; and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
CHEYENNE: Corb Lund, Terry Bison Ranch, March 12. Tickets $20-$25, bluepigpresents.com.
CHEYENNE: Beatles v. Stones — A Musical Showdown, March 14, 8:30 p.m. Outlaw Saloon, 312 South Greeley Hwy. Tickets $10, 307-635-7552, at the box office or online at www.cheyenneoutlawsaloon.com. Show is 21+.
CHEYENNE: Suzy Bogguss, 8 p.m., March 21, Terry Bison Ranch. Shawn Hess opens. Tickets $25, ride the Coors Concert Caravan for $5 extra, bluepigpresents.com.
CHEYENNE: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Aug. 14, Cheyenne Civic Center. Tickets start at $28.50 plus applicable fees, available at Civic Center box office, 510 W. 20th and online at www.cheyenneevents.org.
CHUGWATER: Chugwater Music Fest, Aug. 14-15, two days of music, fun and memories. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, country, western, bluegrass, folk, classic rock, blues. Music, food and vendor booths. Admission $20 adults, $10 kids each day. Info: Mer Nilson, 307-331-9298 or 307-422-3200.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
LARAMIE: The UW Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Spring to Dance” on the Performing Arts main stage, 2 p.m. March 8. Tickets cost $14 for the public, $11 for senior citizens and $7 for students. Tickets are available at the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)