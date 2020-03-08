WYO Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events

LARAMIE: Comedian Demetri Martin will perform at the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium as part of his Wandering Mind Tour, 8:30 p.m. March 9. Doors will open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for the public; $8 for UW faculty and staff; and $5 for students. Prime seating tickets in the first two rows are available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office and the Wyoming Union information desk, by calling 307-766-6666 or by going online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. UW’s 7220 Entertainment Large Scale Events Committee will host the event.

LARAMIE: UW’s American Heritage Center will host noted Wyoming author C.J. Box for his latest novel, “Long Range.” Box’s talk will be in the AHC’s Stock Growers Room, followed by a book signing, noon March 12. Copies of the novel will be sold at the site by the University Store. Free.

CHEYENNE: C.J. Box book signing, “Long Range,” 7 to 9 p.m. March 12, Laramie County Library, 2200 Pioneer Ave.

CHEYENNE: Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour, 7:30 p.m. March 14, Cheyenne Civic Center, 510 W. 20th St. A 97-minute program of seven shorts selected from this year’s festival, $5 to $10.