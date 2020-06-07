Wyo students excel out-of-state

Amy Ladd, of Casper, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from Colorado College. Ladd was one of 524 undergraduates to be celebrated virtually by Colorado College on May 31.
Because the Class of 2020 could not receive their degrees in person, the college sent each graduate a celebratory graduation box that included caps, tassels and other gifts. Additionally, Colorado College president Jill Tiefenthaler sent each graduate an individualized congratulatory video, for a total of 539 personalized messages.
An in-person, on-campus commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for May 30, 2021, and CC is working on raising funds so that all members of the class can attend.
Colorado College is a nationally prominent, four-year liberal arts college that operates on the innovative Block Plan, in which students take one class at a time in intensive three-and-a-half-week segments.
Emily Applegate, of Casper, was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Spring 2020 dean’s list. Applegate is majoring in elementary education. She was among more than 600 students named to the Spring 2020 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.
Chadron State College has announced the names of 306 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 president’s list. Students on the list have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Wyoming students include Stevann Brown and Stephanie Myers of Casper and Denise Grant of Guernsey.
Joseph Keating, of Casper, was recently recognized by Chadron State College for chemistry.
Chadron State College has announced the names of 265 students who qualified for the institution’s Spring 2020 dean’s list.
These students met requirements for the Dean’s List by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.
To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Wyoming residents include Caleb Cash and Joseph Keating of Casper and Annalee Bailey of Sheridan.
