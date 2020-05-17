Wyo students graduate out of state

Wyoming students have begun to graduate in virtual ceremonies throughout the country. To have a graduate listed, please send name, hometown, school, major and degree to towncrier@trib.com, with graduate in the subject line, for consideration in a future Sunday edition.
Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise on the college’s YouTube site Saturday, May 9.
Rhett Reyes, Casper, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree; Annalee Bailey, Sheridan, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree; Joseph Keating, Casper, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree; Stevann Brown, Casper, graduated cum laude with a BS in education degree; Jacquelyn Wells, Sheridan, graduated with a BS in education degree; Brent Jurgensen, Casper, graduated with a master of arts in education degree and Angela Allbritton, Douglas, graduated with a master of arts in education degree.
Kailey Ann Richner, Casper, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. She earned a master of arts from the Office of Graduate Studies.
This spring at Boise State University, 2,785 students were eligible for 3,232 degrees and certificates, with 785 students eligible for honors; 389 cum laude, 311 magna cum laude and 85 summa cum laude.
Becca Bouley, Sheridan, graduated with an environmental studies BA; Tristan Sheets, Casper, graduated with a master of business administration; Ashton Koltiska, Sheridan, graduated with a Nursing RN BS; Tiffany Palmer, Bar Nunn, graduated with an MSW advanced standing; Tasha Schell, Casper, WY graduated with an RRT Respiratory Care BS and Courtney Hickel, Casper, graduated with an MSW advanced standing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!