Wyo students graduate out of state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming students have begun to graduate in virtual ceremonies throughout the country. To have a graduate listed, please send name, hometown, school, major and degree to towncrier@trib.com, with graduate in the subject line, for consideration in a future Sunday edition.

Chadron State College honored 315 candidates for graduation in a virtual commencement exercise on the college’s YouTube site Saturday, May 9.

Rhett Reyes, Casper, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree; Annalee Bailey, Sheridan, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree; Joseph Keating, Casper, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree; Stevann Brown, Casper, graduated cum laude with a BS in education degree; Jacquelyn Wells, Sheridan, graduated with a BS in education degree; Brent Jurgensen, Casper, graduated with a master of arts in education degree and Angela Allbritton, Douglas, graduated with a master of arts in education degree.

Kailey Ann Richner, Casper, was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. She earned a master of arts from the Office of Graduate Studies.