Wyo students graduate
Wyoming Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the graduation of 51 seniors recently. Though graduates were unable to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, school administrators and teachers honored the graduates with proper pomp and circumstance during the virtual graduation ceremony. Among the graduates was Caleb Peterson of Casper.

The University of Utah congratulated 8,628 graduates in its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on April 30, 2020. Local graduates include Taira Graves, Sheridan, Dentistry DDS; Spencer Gray, Casper, Communication BS, and Andrea Young, Casper, Occupational Therapy DOT.

The University of Northern Colorado announced graduates at the end of the spring 2020 semester. Due to COVID-19, UNC rescheduled in-person commencement ceremonies in May and will hold them in December for the graduating class. Casper graduates included Spenser Dexter, Bachelor of Science in Sport and Exercise Science; Micah Miller, Bachelor of Music in Music, summa cum laude and Starla Powers, Master of Arts in Teaching in Phys Ed Phys Activity Leader.

