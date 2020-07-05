You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming Arts Calendar
View Comments

Wyoming Arts Calendar

{{featured_button_text}}

For July 5, 2020Wyoming Events

  • SHERIDAN: Kiwanis book giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon July 15, Sheridan Library. Children can come to the Children’s Theatre to choose from a variety of picture books and easy reader books.
  • SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.

Wyoming Art

  • CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 9. Several locations display art and have special functions within each business. Check website for locations and special events. 307-222-4091, cheyenneartwalk.com.
  • CHEYENNE: 40th annual CFD Western Spirit Art Show, open to pubic for price of admission during normal operating hours, 4610 Carey Ave. All ticket holders are invited to reserve a private viewing of show after regular museum operating hours. Capacity during viewings limited to 20 people and participants are required to wear a face mask. To reserve a viewing spot, call Cameron Green at 307-778-7289. For more info, call museum office at 307-778-7290.
  • CHEYENNE: New Frontier Western Show & Auction, Little America Hotel, July 17-19. Bid onsite or online. VIP early buy-in, July 17 for $25, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. auction starts at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. free. Info: 913-406-8057; newfrontierartshow.com.

Wyoming Theatre & Dance

  • CHEYENNE: Old Fashioned Melodrama, July 9-12, 15-19, 22-26, July 30-August 2, Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Atlas Theatre, 211 West Lincolnway. Entertainment for the entire family. Adults $16, senior/military $14, students (13 and over) $12, children 12 and younger $10. Complete COVID procedures and quick Audience Guidelines may be found at website, cheyennelittletheatre.org, which is also the only ticketseller so tables may be kept to one family group each. Info: 307-638-6543.

(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inmate rosters
Announcements

Inmate rosters

Following are the new additions in the Natrona County Detention Center at 6:17 a.m., June 27, 28 and 29, 2020. Along with the inmates’ names a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News