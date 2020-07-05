Wyoming Arts Calendar

For July 5, 2020Wyoming Events
- SHERIDAN: Kiwanis book giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon July 15, Sheridan Library. Children can come to the Children’s Theatre to choose from a variety of picture books and easy reader books.
- SHERIDAN: Books & Bites, Monday through Friday, 11 to 11:30 a.m. Sheridan Library. The Food Group provides a sack lunch for every child while a librarian reads aloud from a variety of books.
Wyoming Art
- CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 9. Several locations display art and have special functions within each business. Check website for locations and special events. 307-222-4091, cheyenneartwalk.com.
- CHEYENNE: 40th annual CFD Western Spirit Art Show, open to pubic for price of admission during normal operating hours, 4610 Carey Ave. All ticket holders are invited to reserve a private viewing of show after regular museum operating hours. Capacity during viewings limited to 20 people and participants are required to wear a face mask. To reserve a viewing spot, call Cameron Green at 307-778-7289. For more info, call museum office at 307-778-7290.
- CHEYENNE: New Frontier Western Show & Auction, Little America Hotel, July 17-19. Bid onsite or online. VIP early buy-in, July 17 for $25, 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. auction starts at 3:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. free. Info: 913-406-8057; newfrontierartshow.com.
Wyoming Theatre & Dance
- CHEYENNE: Old Fashioned Melodrama, July 9-12, 15-19, 22-26, July 30-August 2, Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m. Atlas Theatre, 211 West Lincolnway. Entertainment for the entire family. Adults $16, senior/military $14, students (13 and over) $12, children 12 and younger $10. Complete COVID procedures and quick Audience Guidelines may be found at website, cheyennelittletheatre.org, which is also the only ticketseller so tables may be kept to one family group each. Info: 307-638-6543.
(Submit events to calendar@trib.com)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!