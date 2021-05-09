Wyoming Arts Calendar

Wyoming Events
SOUTH PASS CITY: Celebrate Mother’s Day at South Pass City State Historic Site with free admission for all moms, paid for by the Friends of South Pass. Ten percent discount in the Gift Shop all day, and from noon to 2 p.m., special cookies for mom will be baked in a wood fired stove in the Sherlock House. Visit www.southpasscity.com or call 307-332-3684 for more information.
CHEYENNE: Cheyenne Street Railway Trolley daily tours, departing from Historic Cheyenne Depot. In May, tours weekdays at 9:30 and 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Starting May 28, a 3:30 p.m., departure is added to the schedule. On Saturdays, tours leave at 9:30, 11:30 and 1:30. Sundays are 11:30 and 1:30. Tickets: $12 adults, $6 children under 12, purchase at Visit Cheyenne Visitor Center inside the Depot, at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, and new this year tickets can be purchased in advance online at www.cheyennetrolley.com. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 307-778-3133 during business hours.
CHEYENNE: Art Walk, May 13, 5 to 8 p.m., check website for locations and special events, cheyenneartwalk.com.
CHEYENNE: Small Business Market, May 15, Cheyenne Shrine Club, 224 E. Iowa St. Free. Many vendors and crafters for your shopping pleasure.
Wyoming Music
CHEYENNE: Jerrod Niemann, 6 p.m., May 14, Outlaw Saloon, 312 S. Greeley Hwy. $15, (307) 635-7552.
CHEYENNE: Steely Dead Live, 8 to 10 p.m., May 22, The Lincoln Cheyenne, 1615 Central Ave. Musical hybrid of Steely Dan and the Grateful Dead. $10, thelincolncheyenne.com/concert-calendar.
CHEYENNE: Fridays on the Plaza, summer music festival, opener at 5:30 p.m., headliner at 7:30 p.m. June 4, Float like a Buffalo with The Pamlico Sound; June 11, Head for the Hills with Pert Near Sandstone; June 18, Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band; June 25, The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band; July 2, Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo; July 9, My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake; July 16, Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies; July 23, Third Rail with The Barlow; July 24*, Baby Bash with DJ Supajames (7 and 8 p.m.); July 28*, Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey (1 p.m.); July 30, Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines; Aug. 6, Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz; Aug. 13, Blinddog Smokin’ with Dragondeer; Aug. 20, Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers; Aug. 27, The Palms with The Foxies.
ROCK SPRINGS: Wyoming’s Big Show, After Dark Concert Series, Sweetwater Events Complex. LANCO, Aug. 3, Queensryche, Aug. 4, Frankie Ballard, Aug. 5, 80’s tribute band Flashback Heart Attack, Aug. 6, Clint Black, Aug. 7. Info: www.SweetwaterEvents.com.