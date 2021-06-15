Wyoming Arts Calendar

Wyoming Music

CHEYENNE: Fridays on the Plaza, summer music festival, opener at 5:30 p.m., headliner at 7:30 p.m. June 18, Jah Sun & The Rising Tide with Josh Gonzales Band; June 25, The Broadcast and Taylor Scott Band; July 2, Hazel Miller & The Collective with Hector Anchondo; July 9, My Blue Sky with Bunny Blake; July 16, Jocelyn & Chris with De Gringos Y Germmies; July 23, Third Rail with The Barlow; July 24*, Baby Bash with DJ Supajames (7 and 8 p.m.); July 28*, Black White Blues Band with Destroyers from Navy Band Southwest, Trey Wrks and Mastermind of Monkey (1 p.m.); July 30, Tris Munsick & The Innocents and The Josephines; Aug. 6, Eminence Ensemble with Galactic Lemonz; Aug. 13, Blinddog Smokin’ with Dragondeer; Aug. 20, Yam Haus with Mr. Byrd and The Perfect Strangers; Aug. 27, The Palms with The Foxies.