Wyoming LAST fundraiser now open

The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (LAST) is auctioning a rare 2021 Wyoming Game & Fish Commissioner's Big Game Hunting License. The auction is live and accepting bids until midnight on March 6, 2021.
Proceeds from the auction go to directly support the operation of the Wyoming LAST Team. The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (LAST) is a voluntary program and team administered by the National Fallen Firefighter’s Foundation. The primary objective of the LAST team is to provide assistance and comfort to families and departments after a Wyoming Public Safety Officer line-of-duty death and to help with filing for Federal Public Safety Officer’s Benefit as well as for state and local benefits. The Line of Duty Death services offered by Wyoming LAST extend beyond just the facilitation of the PSOB paperwork, and can be as extensive or as limited as required depending on the needs of the family and agency of the fallen officer.
Some of these services include funeral arrangements and memorial services, coordinating and providing Honor Guard presence, coordinating and providing Pipes & Drums presence, graveside services, reception services, and arranging for large public safety processionals. Wyoming LAST also supports active non-line of duty deaths of Wyoming Public Safety officers, as well as families and departments of retired Wyoming Public Safety Officers.
To bid on the hunting license go to:
For more information, contact Mark Young, Wyoming LAST co-coordinator, at 307-277-0319 or at mark.young@wyo.gov.