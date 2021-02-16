Wyoming LAST fundraiser now open

Proceeds from the auction go to directly support the operation of the Wyoming LAST Team. The Wyoming Local Assistance State Team (LAST) is a voluntary program and team administered by the National Fallen Firefighter’s Foundation. The primary objective of the LAST team is to provide assistance and comfort to families and departments after a Wyoming Public Safety Officer line-of-duty death and to help with filing for Federal Public Safety Officer’s Benefit as well as for state and local benefits. The Line of Duty Death services offered by Wyoming LAST extend beyond just the facilitation of the PSOB paperwork, and can be as extensive or as limited as required depending on the needs of the family and agency of the fallen officer.