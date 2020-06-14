Wyoming students excel out-of-state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Raien Emery of Sheridan, who received a Master of Science. The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the university’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the university wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1.

Elizabeth Hannah Miller, Cheyenne, was named to the dean’s honor roll at Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, for the spring 2020 semester. Miller is majoring in information networking and telecommunications (web and mobile application development).

The students listed on the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, are undergraduates who have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.5 out of a perfect 4.0 in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. Students include Lane Schmipf, Casper.

Elaina Radden, Casper, College of Letters and Science at The University of Wisconsin-Madison, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

