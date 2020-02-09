You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming students excel
Wyoming students excel

Rocky Mountain College, Billings, Montana, is pleased to announce the 2019 fall semester dean’s list which includes students who maintained a 3.60 to 3.99 grade point average (GPA). High honors students who maintained a 4.0 GPA will be noted with an asterisk (*).

Bailey Bard*, Big Horn; Hannah Clancy*, Jackson; Benjamin Cole, Cheyenne; Hope Gonzales, Laramie; Samantha Heimer*, Cody; Tyler Hilliard*, Gillette; Bridger Kimber, Lander; Maranda Koch, Kaycee, Olivia L’Ami*, Csper; Megan Logan*, Newcastle; Nolan McCafferty*, Sheridan; Courtney Stai, Casper; Colton Williams, Sheridan.

Abigail Joyce and Lane Schimpf, both of Casper, are listed on the dean’s list of academic honors at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas.

Rebecca Valdez of Casper graduated in December with a Master of Science in exercise physiology from The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, Minnesota.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor. She was raised in Laramie and is a passionate fan of Cowboys football, food and family.

