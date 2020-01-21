Wyoming students receive honors

Concordia University, Nebraska named 263 students to its honors list for the fall 2019 semester. The following local students were named to the honors list: Decker Mattimoe, Scott Uglow and Kalie Ward, Cheyenne; Rachel Battershell, Wheatland.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.

Matthew Wilfong, Casper, has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Fall 2019 semester at Bismarck State College, an innovative community college in Bismarck, N.D.

Hannah Smothers, Casper, was named to the University of Evansville Fall 2019 Dean's List. Smothers is a freshman majoring in theatre. Smothers was among more than 750 students named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List.