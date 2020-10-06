WyoPoets contest seeks submissions

The annual WyoPoets 2021 Eugene V. Shea National Poetry Contest is open for submissions through the postmark deadline of December 31, 2020. First place prize is $100, second place is $50, and third place is $30. Submissions must be unpublished poems in English, single-spaced with a maximum length of one page, written in 12-point Times New Roman. Entry fee is $2 per poem entered with a maximum of 20 poems.

For guidelines and instructions on how to enter, visit the WyoPoets website at http://www.wyopoets.org/contests.html. Questions may be directed to Nicholas Trandahl, contest chair, at nrtrandahl@gmail.com.

This annual contest is named in honor of Eugene V. Shea of Hanna, a long-time member and past president of WyoPoets. Shea chaired the national contest for eight years, represented WyoPoets at numerous meetings of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, and served as a juror for poetry contests in other states. A prolific writer, he wrote more than 1,300 poems and published eight volumes of poetry.

WyoPoets is a diverse organization of persons who write poetry for publication and/or as a hobby, open to all poets nationally. WyoPoets is a 501(c)(3) organization and is the Wyoming branch of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies (NFSPS).

