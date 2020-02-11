UW Theatre and Dance stages Sarah Ruhl’s ‘Eurydice’

The University of Wyoming Department of Theatre and Dance opens the spring season with a staging of Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice."
The modern adaptation retells the ill-fated love story between Eurydice and Orpheus from the perspective of its heroine, and the play explores "the twin pulls of family long lost and love newly consecrated," according to a UW press release.
Where: Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Studio Theatre, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 12-14; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15
Tickets & info: $14, $11 for seniors, $7 for students at uwyo.edu/finearts, 307-766-6666, the Performing Arts box office or the Wyoming Union information desk