Anti-Semitic materials found in various places in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Several people in Cheyenne have reported receiving anti-Semitic literature at their homes recently, according to officials and targets of the materials.

A new resident to the area, a state lawmaker and a journalist for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle were among those who said they were affected.

All of those individuals claim at least some Jewish ancestry.

The Anti-Defamation League says it is investigating. Similar materials were in the past received elsewhere, including in Colorado.

“The fliers play on all of the old antiJewish conspiracies, as well as a few new ones related to 9/11, COVID, immigration, etc.,” wrote Jeremy Shaver, senior associate regional director of the ADL’s local region, in an email on Tuesday to the WTE.

On Twitter, the group wrote that it “condemns the hateful, anti-Semitic fliers distributed in Cheyenne. We commend community members for speaking up and clearly stating that hate is not a Wyoming value.”

Based on information from local authorities, it appears the Ziploc-type bags were left near the homes of people in Cheyenne.

The Cheyenne Police Department has received other reports of distribution of anti-Semitic material, according to Public Information Officer Alexandra Farkas.

As of Thursday, the CPD had “received approximately 5 calls related to this issue,” she said. “The information we have received appears to be coming from various residential locations.”

The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has not received any similar reports, Capt. Kevin James said on Thursday.

One lawmaker also got the items, he confirmed, following a story in Cowboy State Daily. “I am even now more convinced that the targets were not randomly selected,” said Rep. Jared Olsen, R-Cheyenne in an email Tuesday to the WTE. He said he collected almost 30 bags Sunday morning.