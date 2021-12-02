Tags
Police say the Casper man shot a 51-year-old from Cheyenne after ordering him to leave several times.
Wyoming's most used airport will close temporarily next spring as it undergoes construction.
Grizzly 399 has picked up dangerous habits in her old age. After spending most of her life in Grand Teton, where her worst infractions were traffic jams, the bear has developed a taste for human food.
A Wyoming woman died Saturday when a car she was traveling in rolled along U.S. Highway 20-26 between Casper and Glenrock.
Finding other survivors is highly unlikely, officials said. In the U.S., weather may make post-Thanksgiving travel tricky, and hundreds of FedEx shipments have been found dumped in a ravine.
A federal judge has blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health care workers in Wyoming and nine other states.
Speculation surrounding the 2024 presidential race has already started, and Rep. Liz Cheney has sent out at least a few signals that she might be interested in a run.
Pokes still want to play in postseason after getting drubbed by Hawaii
The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of a teenager serving a lengthy prison sentence for bringing guns to school as part of a plan to shoot classmates and educators.
The local sheriff said he didn't know why the boy's father bought the gun. Several students from the shooting remain in critical condition, including a 14-year-old on ventilator. Here's the latest.
