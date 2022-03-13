Art 321 to host traditional egg decorating workshops to raise money for Ukraine

Art 321 will host three Ukrainian Easter egg decorating workshops to help raise money for Ukraine as it faces a devastating invasion by Russia.

The eggs, called psanky, are ornamented with intricate folk designs made with colored dye and wax.

The workshops will be taught by Lisa McDonald, a substitute teacher for the Natrona County School District. McDonald, who is of Ukrainian heritage, has been decorating psanky for over 50 years, according to Art 321’s website.

The workshops will take place March 15 and 16 from 6 to 9 p.m., and March 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Only 25 spots are available for each class, and attendees must register in advance. The workshops will be live streamed for those who can’t attend in person.

Visit www.art321.org for more information, and details on how to register. The registration fee is pay-what-you can.

Ukraine was invaded by Russian forces Feb. 24. Since then, Russia has shelled many Ukrainian cities, targeted civilians and prompted more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee their country for safety elsewhere.

Money raised during the workshops will go toward relief efforts in Ukraine led by Caritas, the humanitarian aid branch of the Catholic Church.

