Related to this story
Most Popular
A federal judge ruled against six University of Wyoming sisters Friday dismissing their case after they sued their sorority earlier this year …
Wyoming releases depth chart after completing final major scrimmage of fall camp.
Intentionally caused explosion killed Wagner chief Prigozhin, US officials say; Putin breaks silence
Russian President Vladimir Putin has broken his silence on the plane crash that killed top leaders of the Wagner mercenary group.
Loren Brisco and Safet Zornic died in separate fatal crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County, the Wyoming Highway Patrol announced.
Tyler Hills was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with a homicide in Buns, the Laramie County Sheriff's Office announced.