The Alcova Marina caught fire early Tuesday morning. No injuries reported.
Wyoming finds few clear solutions as it continues to grapple with affordability, accessibility of health care
Some problems and solutions in Wyoming's health care are clear, according to those in the industry. Others are not.
Alcova Reservoir burnt down during the early mornings of Fourth of July, one of the destination's busiest days, leaving the community devastated.
One person was transported to Banner Wyoming Medical Center overnight after being injured in an explosion.
The report outlines that the driver was, “moving packages from the vehicle and hiding them in the bushes.”