Bar Nunn Town Council

Steven Clark (Incumbent)

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Bryan A. Clines

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: I walk my daily life with integrity, because, at the end of the day, if you can’t look back and see that you did the right things when no one is looking then your morals are not of good quality or judgment. I have a military background with the Indiana National Guard and active duty United States Navy. I have always worked hard to pay my own way, from the hayfields of southern Indiana to the oilfield in Wyoming and now as an over-the-road truck driver. I believe in the Constitution of the United States of America and the beliefs of the Founding Fathers that it’s not only our right to vote but our duty to be involved in our government and to make changes as needed to improve our community and our country.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: To keep spending down in a high inflation economy, keep a budget that works for the town as a whole, keep property taxes down and more dollars in the home to make everyday life better and a little easier and keep Wardwell Water at bay on their price hikes every year and poor customer service.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: I think we need to cover the necessities the town needs (affordable utilities, safe neighborhoods to grow our families and a town to be proud of that we all have worked hard to achieve). We need changes from local to national elected officials but our town and community needs to be first on this list. We must make choices that are right and those choices are not always easy but in the long run they are usually better.

Tim Ficken

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Tyler Martin

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.

Kimberly S. Zahara

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: No response.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: No response.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: No response.