Bar Nunn Town Council

Steven Clark

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Tim Ficken

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Tyler Martin

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: no response

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: no response

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: no response

Kimberly S. Zahara

Q: What qualities, training, experiences, and skills would you bring to this office?

A: Hello, I am Kimberly Zahara, a wife , mother, and recently retired registered nurse. In addition to my nursing experience As a charge nurse, I owned an operated a profitable small business for many years as well as running our families ranch. I have worked in various management capacities , in many different fields over the years, from restaurants, grocery and retail stores, and as a registered nurse. I have always been involved in the communities I have lived in, as I believe it is important to give back to the community I live in. I have experience writing budgets and adhering to them from running a small business and our family's cattle ranch. I have developed critical thinking skills and can use them in tough situations.

Q: What do you believe will be the greatest challenge the town of Bar Nunn will face in the upcoming year and how would you address those challenges?

A: I believe the main challenge facing Bar Nunn in the coming year is managing growth. We must ensure that our infrastructure ( water and sewer systems) can handle the building of hundreds of new homes, without impacting the residents that currently reside in our community.

Q: When adopting a budget for the Town of Bar Nunn, what will you prioritize and why?

A: It is important when adopting a budget that taxpayer monies are being spent wisely . Infrastructure is a priority ( road maintenance, public safety, sewer, ect). With the proposed building of more single family homes , infrastructure has to be priority so our community can grow without impacting existing residents.