Bear activity up at Curt Gowdy State Park

LARAMIE (WNE) — Black bear activity has increased this summer at Curt Gowdy State Park, located about 30 miles east of Laramie, and park visitors are urged to practice bear-safe habits while camping, hiking and biking.

According to park superintendent Patrick Harrington, the park sits on the edge of bear habitat in the Laramie Range, and visits from black bears are not unheard of. However, more bears than usual have been spotted at the park or in nearby neighborhoods this year.

Cheyenne game warden Spencer Carstens said as many as six bears have been spotted in the area on trail cameras this year and an adult male has been relocated.

Harrington said hikers and bikers may encounter a black bear while on the trail, especially in the vicinity of the Aspen Grove Trailhead on the west side of the park or near water. Trail users should keep dogs on a leash, make noise as they travel and pack out all their trash.

Campers, meanwhile, should practice bear-safe habits such as keeping a clean camp and storing food, garbage, pet food, cooking equipment and other attractants inside a vehicle, hard-sided camper or bear box.