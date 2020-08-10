Bear activity up at Curt Gowdy State Park

LARAMIE (WNE) — Black bear activity has increased this summer at Curt Gowdy State Park, located about 30 miles east of Laramie, and park visitors are urged to practice bear-safe habits while camping, hiking and biking.
According to park superintendent Patrick Harrington, the park sits on the edge of bear habitat in the Laramie Range, and visits from black bears are not unheard of. However, more bears than usual have been spotted at the park or in nearby neighborhoods this year.
Cheyenne game warden Spencer Carstens said as many as six bears have been spotted in the area on trail cameras this year and an adult male has been relocated.
Harrington said hikers and bikers may encounter a black bear while on the trail, especially in the vicinity of the Aspen Grove Trailhead on the west side of the park or near water. Trail users should keep dogs on a leash, make noise as they travel and pack out all their trash.
Campers, meanwhile, should practice bear-safe habits such as keeping a clean camp and storing food, garbage, pet food, cooking equipment and other attractants inside a vehicle, hard-sided camper or bear box.
All of southeast Wyoming is black bear country, from Laramie Peak to the Pole Mountain area, Curt Gowdy State Park, the Snowy Range, the Sierra Madres and North Park.
Harrington said open garbage cans have been removed from the park, while Dumpsters now have straps across them to prohibit bears from opening them.
“We’ve been managing (the bears) by removing that food reward, and it seems like bears are moving out of the park,” he said.
For more information about camping and hiking in bear country, go to wgfd.wyo.gov/Wildlife-in-Wyoming.
