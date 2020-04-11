Beef plant to close for tests, cleaning over COVID-19 concerns

GREELEY, Colo. — A beef plant in northern Colorado where dozens of employees have tested positive for COVID-19 will be shut down through Tuesday for deep cleaning and to screen additional workers.

Andre Nogueira, JBS USA's CEO, said in a statement released Friday that the company is paying more than $1 million for thousands of testing kits for workers at the Greeley plant. He said 36 employees have tested positive for the disease.

Weld County's health department said Thursday that concerns at the facility include the proximity of workers to each other and employees working while they are sick. If the plant does not comply with the county's public health order, it could be closed, but compliance is the “preferred solution,” the statement read.

On Tuesday, Nogueira told The Greeley Tribune he was confident workers inside the plant were safe from the virus and strongly disputed claims by employees that people were going to work sick.

Telephone and email messages to a company spokesman were not immediately returned Friday. JBS USA is a subsidiary of Brazil-based JBS S.A., one of the world's largest meat processors, and holds a majority interest in Pilgrim’s Pride, the United States’ second-largest poultry company.