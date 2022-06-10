Belcher: Cheney has unquestionable integrity

D-Day took place 78 years ago June 6. Like us, many baby boomers’ parents fought on that day or during the course of WWII. We feel unnerved when wondering how our parents would react to what is happening to our country and the democratic principles they fought to secure. What would they say about trucks displaying American flags featuring the profile of a man superimposed upon our stars and stripes?

We are disturbed by unconstitutional principles listed in the Wyoming Republican party platform and the bullying our hard-working legislators endure by those who call them RINOs (when in reality, Republican legislators are merely using their intellect and integrity in decision-making, contrary to a pre-determined recipe).

Recently, we felt hopeful after listening to Rep. Liz Cheney on The Sunday Morning TV show. Her interview about the Jan 6 assault on The U.S. Capitol was sincere and sobering. Although Rep. Cheney is more conservative in many policies than are we, she has unquestionable integrity. She has immense courage to stand up for our democracy and place country over party. We are fortunate Rep. Cheney even wants to run for reelection after enduring the bullying and pressure to walk the “party line.”

We recently read -- and highly recommend -- "Plain, Honest Men: The Making of the American Constitution." Richard Beeman, the author, describes in detail the hearts and minds of The Founders while they forged The Constitution through conflict and compromise. George Washington presided over the Constitutional Convention. Until he agreed to do so, many delegates refused to attend. He was revered by all and largely abstained from commenting on The Constitutional provisions, arguments and positions because he abhorred too much power in one person. Consider investing in our country by reading this book. We were deeply moved by the warnings in President George Washington’s Sept. 17, 1796 Farewell Address delivered at the time he left the office of President of the United States:

“… (The) Constitution…is sacredly obligatory upon all. The very idea of the power and the right of the people to establish government presupposes the duty of every individual to obey the established government. All obstructions to the execution of the laws, all combinations and associations…with the real design to direct, control, counteract…the regular deliberation and action of the constituted authorities, are destructive of this fundamental principle and of fatal tendency. They serve to organize faction; to give it an artificial and extraordinary force; to put in the place of the delegated will of the nation the will of a party, often a small but artful and enterprising minority of the community… However combinations or associations of the above description may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely, in the course of time and things, to become potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

Rep. Cheney embodies President Washington’s genius and foresight. She courageously decries the current abuse of political party power that could destroy our democracy.

Jim and Sally Belcher have lived in Wyoming for more than 40 years; Sally being a native. For more than 15 years, they have volunteered in a number of capacities in the We The People statewide high school program that seeks to educate students about the history behind, convention, issues the participants faced, and compromises that resulted in adoption of the U.S. Constitution and amendments. They lived in Cheyenne for almost 30 years before returning to Casper in 2014.

