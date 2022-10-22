Tags
Game and Fish provided a lethal take permit to the landowner.
A man on an e-bike herded the bull moose off the field.
The highway patrol suspects speeding and driver fatigue may have contributed to the crash.
A Mills man died Thursday when his pickup was rear-ended by a driver who had possibly suffered a medical issue, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says
The highway patrol says driver inattention was a possible contributing factor to the crash.
Handley said the incident happened at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Two men were injured by a grizzly bear while recreating south of Cody on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish news release.
A college wrestler from Wyoming helped his teammate survive a grizzly mauling by trying to wrestle the massive bear off his friend, eventually drawing a more brutal attack to himself.
Bertoglio writes: Don’t skip Amendment A. Vote "yes" on Amendment A and provide an option for local governments to raise revenue without taxes.
DeGraw took over as Fremont County coroner in August. He formerly worked as a Casper Police detective and as an investigator in the Natrona County Coroner's Office.
