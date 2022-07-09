 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bill and Mary Anne (Waschak) Noziska 50th anniversary

Bill and Mary Anne (Waschak) Noziska were married June 24, 1972.

Bill is from Medford, WI and Mary Anne is from Casper. They met in Casper while working at the same insurance company. They have lived here since getting married in 1972

They had two children, Bill Noziska, Jr., and Marie (Noziska) Hubbard and two grandchildren, Bayden and Eberlee Hubbard.

Happy 50th Anniversary!

Thank you for everything you’ve done for us and continue to do for us. Thank you for your support, teaching us the meaning of compassion, sharing in our triumphs and tears.

We hope you know, nothing you’ve done for us will be forgotten. You mean the world to us! Love Bill and Marie

