Bill to allow ‘tourism improvement districts’ moves ahead

“The bill is important because it gives Wyoming communities of every size, large and small and everything in between, the ability for the businesses in those communities to control their own destiny,” Brown said.

The activities funded with the Tourism Improvement District dollars can vary depending on the priorities of each community and the businesses within it, Parker said, but they could include marketing, sales and other promotional programs; promoting special events designed to increase tourism; and funding projects designed to improve the visitor experience.

“A TID might assist with local signage, beautification projects and the development of recreation assets, whether that’s a ski lift, an events center or county fairgrounds,” Parker said. “The point is, this is a tool built to be flexible.”

Currently, the majority of funding for tourism projects comes from the state’s lodging tax, according to Rep. Pat Sweeney, R-Casper. A tourism improvement district would increase the fundraising potential for tourism projects by expanding the tax burden to other tourism-related industries.