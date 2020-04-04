You are the owner of this article.
Black Hills Trucking acquires C&Y Transportation Company
Black Hills Trucking has acquired the assets of C&Y Transportation Company. The acquisition, effective April 1, includes 210 acres of land capable of handling approximately 100,000 tons of pipe, a fleet of 17 trucks, 50 trailers and 10 forklifts, according to a press release from the companies. Black Hills Trucking said it hopes to retain as many of C&Y Transportation’s employees as possible. The True companies have been involved in industries including agriculture, oil and gas, and financial services in the Rocky Mountain region for more than 70 years. C&Y Transportation since 1966 has hauled tubular goods to the oil field, and operated pipe yard storage and a rail spur to offload shipped goods coming by railroad. “We are not a direct competitor of C&Y Transportation here in Casper, so this acquisition gives us the opportunity to diversify our trucking operation,” superintendent of Black Hills Trucking Marlin Hanson said in the press release. “C&Y has a good reputation and Black Hills Trucking has a lot of respect for them as a business. We look forward to continuing the business they have built.”

