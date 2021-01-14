 Skip to main content
Book-ins
Book-ins

Mills Police Department

Misdemeanor charges

  • Madeline Teresa Acuna, 38, fail to comply
  • Nicholas David Sanders, 33, fleeing, eluding (vehicle), driving under suspension
  • Kevin C. Watson, 57, county warrant/hold for agency, fail to comply
