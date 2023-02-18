I was pleased to see Governor Gordon include support for Wyoming state retirees in his budget request. I would hope the rest of the Legislature would see the merit in not only supporting a COLA for retirees but also putting in place a “fix” to a system they say was never intended to support cost of living increases.

All the news outlets are reporting the devastating effects of inflation on those in America least able to absorb the cost increases. Wyoming retirees are some of the hardest hit seniors in the country. Why? In 2012 the Wyoming Legislature passed a law removing the authority of the Wyoming Retirement System Board to issue cost-of-living (COLAs) to retirees participating in their system. This includes teachers, retired State employees and many other affiliated public service retirees. Many believe this was a “knee jerk” reaction to a recession and a downturn in investment incomes across the nation. Up until this time the WRS Board had done an outstanding job of managing the funds and providing regular COLAs when they were warranted and the fund could sustain the appropriations. As reported on the Wyoming Retirement System website, “The WRS Board and Executive Director are aware that rising prices and inflation are a major difficulty for long-time retirees on a fixed income. In 2012 the state Legislature passed a law returning the authority to grant pension cost of living adjustments to the Legislature and also requiring 100% funding of the plan before a COLA could be awarded from WRS funds. The Public Employee Pension Plan is moving in the direction of 100% funding through investment earnings and contribution increases. However, it will be many years before the plan meets the requirements to grant COLAs from WRS funds. The WRS Board had advocated for legislatively funded COLAs and has provided the Legislature with a tool for estimating the cost of COLAs.

As a long-time retiree, I have not seen a COLA since I retired in 2012. Everything else has increased. Property taxes, light, fuel and power bills, not to mention food and fuel cost. Legislative interim committees consider new taxes and ways to generate more funds. I haven’t heard mention ways to address cost of living increases for those on a fixed income. I’ve heard of committees working on ways to spend the new American Rescue Plan Act Federal dollars to impact our state budget in the most productive manner. I haven’t heard any suggestions to spend any of that money on retirees.

I worked in Wyoming public schools for 34 years. Each month my pay check had a deduction based on the percent required by state law for the Wyoming Retirement System. The promise was that when I chose to retire, meeting the required years of service and age, I would receive a certain percent of the average of my last three years salary. As my salary increased so did my contribution. Up to the time I retired there were consistent COLAs to keep that amount constant considering inflation. I retired when I did based on the expectation of consistent COLAs to maintain my standard of living. This reasonable and justifiable reliance and expectation has been dampened by the legislature. Soon after I retired the 2012 law was passed. By some estimates I have lost, as of September 2022, over 30% of the purchasing power I had when I retired.

Currently Wyoming ranks at the very bottom of pension cost paid by state and local governments at 2%. The national average is 5%. The WRS pays out over $530 million dollars a year to retirees living in Wyoming. Andy Schwartz reported, in a Oct. 29, 2022, letter to the Casper Star-Tribune, local and state governments benefit greatly from the spending these dollars generate

I think it’s great that the governor wants to increase state employee’s salary to be more competitive in the market. Wouldn’t it be great if the Legislature would consider taking care of their obligation to retirees as well? One way to attract and retain employees covered by the state retirement system is to demonstrate the long-term commitment to a lucrative retirement.

Thank you for your time.