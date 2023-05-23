BREWERS: Left-hander Eric Lauer was placed on the 15day IL with a right shoulder impingement. Lauer is 4-5 with a 5.48 ERA this season. He allowed six runs in three innings on Saturday
BRIEFLY
- — Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The latest mining project announced as part of Wyoming’s rare earths rush comes with a lot of excitement — and some question marks.
A car being chased by police crashed into a concrete planter in downtown Casper, killing one person and injuring three more.
A tornado was spotted near Laramie on Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.
While the plan tackles traditional school issues, it leans into topics that have become a critical focus of Wyoming Republicans: parental righ…
A Montana resident and a citizen of the United Kingdom died in the wreck, which occurred when a truck drifted into oncoming traffic.