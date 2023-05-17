RETAIL SPENDING: Americans picked up spending by 0.4% in April compared with March, spending money online and dining out, buoyed by a solid job market and a retreat in prices for some things, according to a Commerce Department report issued Tuesday. Excluding car dealers and gas stations, retail sales rose 0.6%.

TARIFFS: President Joe Biden on Tuesday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia, settling for now a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. A two-year delay on the tariffs will continue until at least June 2024.

DOJ PROBE: Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins will resign following a months long investigation by the Justice Department's inspector general into her appearance at a political fundraiser and other potential ethics issues, her attorney said Tuesday.

STOLEN TECH: The Justice Department announced a series of criminal cases Tuesday tracing the illegal flow of sensitive technology, including Apple's software code for self-driving cars and materials used for missiles, to foreign adversaries like Russia, China and Iran.

CYCLONE: Recovery efforts were underway Tuesday in Myanmar and Bangladesh after a powerful cyclone smashed into their coastlines, causing widespread destruction and at least 21 deaths, with hundreds of others believed missing.

CLEAN ENERGY: The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a nearly $11 billion investment Tuesday to help bring affordable clean energy to rural communities throughout the country. Rural electric cooperatives, renewable energy companies and electric utilities will be able to apply for funding through two programs.