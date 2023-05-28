Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WEST POINT: Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at West Point, lauded roughly 950 graduating cadets Saturday for their sacrifice in serving their country, but noted they were entering an "unsettled world" because of Russian aggression and rising threats from China.

VATICAN: Pope Francis, 86, resumed regular appointments Saturday, one day after canceling his schedule due to a fever. The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal.

TURKEY ELECTION: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who parlayed his country's NATO membership and location straddling Europe and the Middle East into international influence, is favored to win reelection in a presidential runoff Sunday, despite a host of domestic issues.

AVALANCHE: A snowy avalanche in northern Pakistan killed 11 people Saturday, including four women and a 4-year-old boy, and injured 25 from a nomadic tribe as they crossed a mountainous area with their goat herds, police said.

HONG KONG: One of the few remaining pro-democracy parties in Hong Kong voted to dissolve itself on Saturday, joining a growing list of organizations that have disbanded as authorities crack down on dissent.

SUDAN: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "shocked" by a letter from Sudan's military ruler demanding the removal of the U.N. envoy to the country, Sudanese and U.N. officials said Saturday.