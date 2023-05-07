WEST BANK:Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during a military raid in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. An armed group said the pair were militants. The raid was in the Nur Shams refugee camp near the city of Tulkarem.

SERBIA:Mass drive-by shooting suspect Uros Blazic told prosecutors during questioning Saturday that he shot people he didn't personally know Thursday because he wanted to sow fear among residents, RTS state television reported. He faces charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of guns and ammunition.

NURSE CHARGED:More than 70 tips poured in after Iowa nurse practitioner Carl Markley, 44, accused of photographing a teen's genitals during an exam, was arrested on sex crime charges, police said.

SHOOTINGS:A 19-year-old man is dead and at least six other people were shot during a Cinco de Mayo party at a Mississippi restaurant late Friday night, police said. Separately, a 17-year-old girl was killed and five other people wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a party near a college campus in Northern California, police said.

ISRAEL:Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a demonstration against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, demanding the changes to be scrapped rather than delayed. The protests have been held on a weekly basis for most of the year.

ITALY:Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi made his first public statements since being hospitalized a month ago, delivering a video address to his Forza Italia political party on Saturday. He was hospitalized with a lung infection April 5, and doctors later revealed he also has chronic leukemia.

