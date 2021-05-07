BUB*
Casper police say the suspect fled the scene with an officer inside the vehicle, driving the wrong way down Interstate 25. The officer then shot the driver.
The former Natrona County running back is headed to South Dakota to play for Northern State University.
Shirley Samuelson died in August when a street sweeper she had just parked on Highway 22 in Teton County rolled downhill and ran her over.
"The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system,” Cheney wrote.
Dan Starks spent $50,000 on a run-down M4 Sherman World War II tank with the intention of driving it at the Dubois Fourth Of July Parade. Now, he owns the self-proclaimed largest private military vehicle collection in the world.
Black Tooth Brewing Company is set to move into the downtown Casper space by late 2021.
Gov. Mark Gordon’s office will develop the bulk of the next state budget without cuts thanks to improved revenue projections released last wee…
According to Casper police, Emily Barelle was first reported as a runaway on April 21. A department spokesperson said that since then, officers have been "actively following up on leads" to try to find her.
Jurors convicted Anthony Rodriguez of second-degree murder, but acquitted him on a first-degree murder charge.
Rep. Cyrus Western said Monday he does not plan to resign. "I'm going to let the voters have the final say on this one," said the Sheridan Republican, who is up for reelection next year.