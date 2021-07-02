Buckling up is the right choice

The State of Wyoming requires drivers and passengers to wear seat belts when driving on public roads and streets, but with it being a so-called secondary offense, officers, deputies and troopers can’t pull someone over solely for failing to buckle up. Maybe state lawmakers should consider changing the law, but in the meantime, we should all just make the right choice and wear a seat belt.

It is true that there are certain types of crashes in which a driver or passenger is better off without wearing one; it’s also true that some people beat the odds and win the lottery. But in the same way you wouldn’t bet your life savings on scratch tickets, you shouldn’t gamble with your life on poor odds. According to figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seat belts reduce your risk of death by 45% and similarly halve the risk of serious injury. If everyone had buckled up in 2017, the federal government estimated that more than 2,500 lives could have been saved across the country that year. The data suggests there are plenty of lives that could be saved in Wyoming, as the death rate on the state’s roads was nearly double the national average in 2018.