Buffalo Bulletin: Dispelling myths about property tax assessments

Many people were shocked when they opened their property tax assessments this year. Tax bills for some in Johnson County property owners will rise by as much as 41%. And while it’s certainly shocking, even exasperating to find out your tax bill will jump significantly, it cannot be wholly unexpected.

What is happening right now in Johnson County and many other parts of Wyoming related to property taxes rising is a perfect storm.

For years, the ultra wealthy have enjoyed buying homes in and claiming Wyoming as their permanent residence. With no state income tax, Wyoming offers significant financial benefits. It means that out-of-state homebuyers can afford to pay a premium for a home, and the cost to live in Wyoming is still lower than paying a state income tax annually in their home state.

This fact coupled with the exodus of people from traditionally blue states into red states to escape Covid lockdowns has put a tremendous strain on the very limited housing inventory. Hence, the laws of supply and demand have sent home values skyrocketing, and with them, tax assessments.

No one is happy about this, but in order to actually identify solutions, we need to understand the heart of the problem. And to do that, we must dispel the myths being spread in the community.

Myth #1: Rising property taxes are due to legislators’ “tax and spend” habits.

Spending at the state and local level is the lowest it has been in years. The statement that taxes rose this year due to out-of-control spending is a red herring. This year’s property tax increases are due to one thing only: Rising home values.

The increase was not legislated at the state level nor was it orchestrated at the county level by the county assessor and county commissioners.

Property tax rates are set by state statute and the rate has not changed in decades. What has happened is home values have gone up, that’s why property taxes have likewise gone up.

Additionally, the state’s operating budget is the smallest it’s been since 2012 — not even accounting for inflation.

Myth #2: Filing a tax protest will allow me to “fight” this increase.

There is a property tax protest system, set by state statute, that allows property owners to “protest” their property taxes. The protest system is set up for use when property owners believe a mistake was made in assessing their property. Simply being displeased with an increased property value is not cause for a property tax protest.

Filing a property tax protest should only be done when a property owner believes that a mistake was made in assessing the property — for example, a pasture was taxed as “residential” when it should have been taxed at the “agricultural use” tax rate. It’s important to note that the elected officials charged with investigating tax protests and adjudicating them do not have the authority to change the state’s tax code.

While double-digit tax increases are certainly a hard pill to swallow, scapegoating or spreading disinformation will not solve any problems.

This column is reprinted through the Wyoming News Exchange.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0