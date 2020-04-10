Airline trims service to one flight a day out of Riverton Regional Airport
View Comments

Airline trims service to one flight a day out of Riverton Regional Airport

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Riverton Regional Airport

Passengers leave the holding area after going through security to board a Denver Air Connection at the Riverton Regional Airport in Oct. 2016. United Express Airlines has cut its service between Riverton and Denver to one flight per day.

 File, Star-Tribune

RIVERTON (WNE) — United Express Airlines has cut its service to one flight per day between Riverton and Denver.

The airline said the reduced schedule is due to a "significant reduction in demand nationwide in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic."

United Airlines will contact passengers affected by the change.

Meanwhile, airport managers have decided to limit access to the terminal in Riverton in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Now only ticketed airline passengers, rental car customers, airport and tenant employees, and individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors may enter the terminal.

"Those wishing to meet and greet friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle outside the terminal," public works director Kyle Butterfield said in a press release.

He noted that the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Real estate Q&A: What I can do when buyers won't leave their house for closing?
Business

Real estate Q&A: What I can do when buyers won't leave their house for closing?

Q: I am under contract to sell my house and the buyer is telling me they cannot close because they are unable to leave their house for the closing. With all that is going on, I am sympathetic, but I need to sell my home. What can I do? - Miriam A: A national emergency, such as the coronavirus pandemic, does not automatically cancel contracts nor stop the rule of law. You will need to look at ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News