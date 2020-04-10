Airline trims service to one flight a day out of Riverton Regional Airport

RIVERTON (WNE) — United Express Airlines has cut its service to one flight per day between Riverton and Denver.
The airline said the reduced schedule is due to a "significant reduction in demand nationwide in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic."
United Airlines will contact passengers affected by the change.
Meanwhile, airport managers have decided to limit access to the terminal in Riverton in order to minimize the spread of coronavirus. Now only ticketed airline passengers, rental car customers, airport and tenant employees, and individuals aiding ticketed seniors, passengers with disabilities or unaccompanied minors may enter the terminal.
"Those wishing to meet and greet friends and loved ones can do so from the comfort of their vehicle outside the terminal," public works director Kyle Butterfield said in a press release.
He noted that the airport has not experienced any known occurrences of COVID-19 at this time.
