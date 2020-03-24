Backwards Distilling to begin making hand sanitizer

Distillers and brewers throughout Wyoming, including Backwards Distilling Company in Natrona County, are making hand sanitizer to help remedy the shortage caused by customers trying to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Gov. Mark Gordon is directing the Wyoming Business Council to allocate money to the companies doing so.

“This collaborative effort represents the Wyoming spirit we all know and love,” Gordon said in a statement. “Folks banding together in challenging economic times to support public health and advance the greater good. We also recognize that other industries are stepping up and that this situation is temporary.”

The “Imminent Threat Grants” funds available through the “Community Development Block Grant Program” will help pay for the supplies the distillers and brewers need to mass produce hand sanitizer.

In addition to Backwards, which closed its tasting room because of coronavirus concerns before the state commanded it, Koltiska Distillery in Sheridan, Chronicles Distilling in Cheyenne, Pine Bluffs Distilling, Melvin Brewing in Alpine, Wyoming Whiskey in Kirby, Jackson Hole Still Works and Grand Teton Distillery in Jackson will join in the effort.

Backwards is based in Mills with a tasting room in downtown Casper.