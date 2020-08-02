Brezik: Benefits of rebalancing

You can rebalance in a couple ways. You can get back to your desired asset allocation when you add or withdraw funds. A way to generate cash is to let dividends pay out instead of automatically reinvesting. Another method is to sell investments in an asset class that has increased in value beyond its set percentage and purchase investments in asset classes that have declined in value.

You do not want to rebalance too frequently, and you certainly want to be aware of whether doing so will generate taxable income. Rebalancing with added cash has its advantages. This can limit the number of trades you need to make (and thus trading costs) and minimize taxable capital gains. You may want to delay rebalancing if it incurs short-term capital gains, as they are taxed as ordinary income. If capital losses can be harvested, you want to take advantage of that situation.