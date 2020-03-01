Brezik: Coronavirus and your investments

The coronavirus is in the news, and we naturally have concerns about how this could eventually affect not only our health, but potentially our finances as well. Every year different strains of flu and other diseases spread around the globe, infecting many people. When a new virus forms, especially one for which we don’t yet have a vaccine, anxiety, concern and questions are normal.
How quickly will it spread? Will there be a cure? Will it slow down the global economy? Will this impact my investments? This isn’t the first new virus we’ve seen, and it won’t be the last. SARS, Zika, H1N1 and others have all come and gone. While the concerns at the time each virus appeared were largely the same, our society has figured out how to overcome past outbreaks, and markets have done the same.
Resist the urge to take action with your investments. The news stories about the virus, officially named COVID-19, and its spread can be downright scary, but we need to remember that market prices react immediately to both good and bad information. To potentially make money or avoid potential losses, you would need to trade before it is news. And, of course, we don’t know the future, so any action would be a guess, and any positive result would be due to luck.
In fact, markets have short memories regarding epidemics. They may initially react to the uncertainty and fear that comes with any new concern, but, for the most part, viruses get contained and investors return to corporate and economic fundamentals. We know that keeping focused on the long-term helps us keep a level head during all kinds of storms.
You should stay alert. The Securities and Exchange Commission had to issue a public warning that fraudsters are attempting to play into our natural emotions of fear and greed during this period of uncertainty. There have been reports of social media posts and online ads promising a huge profit by investing in companies that have supposedly found a cure for the coronavirus.
Stick to your long-term investment plan, keep your most important goals in mind and tune out the noise. There are no sure things or reliable get-rich-quick strategies when it comes to investing. Hopefully you have a well-founded financial plan and prudent investment strategy that assumes events like these will come and go.
We don’t know how long this virus cycle will last and how many people will be infected. There are many things in this situation beyond our control. You can, however, control your thoughts and the actions you choose to take. Stay positive and focus on your family and health.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth adviser with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@bamadvisor.com