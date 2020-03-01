Brezik: Coronavirus and your investments

The coronavirus is in the news, and we naturally have concerns about how this could eventually affect not only our health, but potentially our finances as well. Every year different strains of flu and other diseases spread around the globe, infecting many people. When a new virus forms, especially one for which we don’t yet have a vaccine, anxiety, concern and questions are normal.

How quickly will it spread? Will there be a cure? Will it slow down the global economy? Will this impact my investments? This isn’t the first new virus we’ve seen, and it won’t be the last. SARS, Zika, H1N1 and others have all come and gone. While the concerns at the time each virus appeared were largely the same, our society has figured out how to overcome past outbreaks, and markets have done the same.

Resist the urge to take action with your investments. The news stories about the virus, officially named COVID-19, and its spread can be downright scary, but we need to remember that market prices react immediately to both good and bad information. To potentially make money or avoid potential losses, you would need to trade before it is news. And, of course, we don’t know the future, so any action would be a guess, and any positive result would be due to luck.

