Brezik: Have a conversation, for you and your family

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this pandemic, you may have family or friends whose health has been directly affected by COVID-19. And the longer you live, the more people you know will face significant health concerns. Making sure you and your family are prepared for these situations – now and in the future – is an act of kindness.

If you have ever been responsible for helping someone deal with medical issues, perhaps in the hospital, you know this is not easy. You need to be able to work in tandem with your friend or family member – now patient – and their physicians for the best outcome. With the current virus situation, there are many restrictions on who is allowed into a hospital. I have two personal friends whose spouses recently died in the hospital without any family being able to visit.

Health issues can emerge suddenly and without notice. Consider, for instance, the onset of dementia. A person who had great intentions of getting their “ducks in a row” may now have his or her capacity to do so diminished.

No one likes to think about their own mortality, but it is practical to do so. Find a family advocate that will be there when you need them. If you are unable to help yourself, you want that person to understand your wishes. Document your wishes in writing and give copies to your advocate and your doctors.