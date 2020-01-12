Brezik: Make life easier in 2020

Money can be the source of obstacles and problems and much stress. It doesn’t matter whether you consider yourself poor, middle class or very wealthy, you will have money issues to deal with. We all have money baggage based on how we were raised and our life experiences as adults. You can lighten your load if you can understand where your baggage comes from and how to eliminate it.

If you are too lax about money, get on a budget and stick to it. If spending money is a source of stress, pick two things you really want, spend the money, and let it sit (emotionally) for a while. Don’t overanalyze your solutions; try them out, and if you aren’t happy with the outcome, try a different approach next time. You cannot predict or control the future and every outcome. Sometimes you just need to move forward and give it your best shot.

Finding inspiration around you can help. Watch how your friends and family approach problems and reach toward their dreams. Learn from others and copy what they do. You don’t always have to do your own research from scratch and develop completely new solutions. If others have already solved the same problem, just follow the path they’ve forged.