Brezik: Reflect and remove the worry

Who would have guessed at the beginning of 2020 that things would look like they do today? Even though the COVID-19 virus situation is extreme, we need to consider that life will always have its twists and turns that could upset your best-laid plans.
I’ve spoken with many people this year, and through these conversations I’ve learned that some companies and people are thriving despite the pandemic and all the events surrounding it, some people’s situation seems largely unchanged, and some are anxious and under stress. If you are in the last category, this is a good time to review what is causing you to worry.
Your circumstances will not be the same as your friends, family or business colleagues, and measuring yourself against others will not help you out. Do not beat yourself up if you feel that your situation isn’t great or could be better. Focus on your life and what you can fix to remove worry and move forward in a positive way.
Medical issues notwithstanding, money can make life easier. This is the perfect time to think about how your life and finances could be different. Having savings to get you through extended periods without a job or only part-time work can reduce worry. Knowing that for a time you can pay your mortgage or rent, utilities, insurance premiums and buy groceries, even without a current paycheck, provides peace of mind. Building up your savings and a plan for your investments may allow you to take your family on vacation, even during a time like this, without compromising your long-term goals.
Money can buy you choices. You can retire from a career knowing that your financial future is secure and you have resources for the rest of your life. If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, you can quit your job and start that business you have always dreamed about.
Figuring out what money means to you and how it can make your life easier and more enjoyable is a good exercise during this time of staying at home. Write down your values and see if the way you spend your time and money matches up with them. For example, if you value travel and learning about different cultures but when money comes in you use it on the latest cars and electronics, rethink your spending for the future.
Money is simply a tool to achieve your goals. Figure out what gives you joy and realign your time, energy and money in this direction. Besides providing for the basics in life, what is your reason for having money?
For some, spending money on your family provides the ultimate joy. For others, donating to a favorite charity makes you happier than spending money on yourself. There are no right or wrong answers, there are just your answers.
Doing some soul-searching can lead you to a happier existence going forward. This stressful, unusual time shall pass. Life can be different for you on the other side if you use this time to reflect, revamp, and take steps to remove your worry.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com
