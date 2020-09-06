Brezik: Reflect and remove the worry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Who would have guessed at the beginning of 2020 that things would look like they do today? Even though the COVID-19 virus situation is extreme, we need to consider that life will always have its twists and turns that could upset your best-laid plans.

I’ve spoken with many people this year, and through these conversations I’ve learned that some companies and people are thriving despite the pandemic and all the events surrounding it, some people’s situation seems largely unchanged, and some are anxious and under stress. If you are in the last category, this is a good time to review what is causing you to worry.

Your circumstances will not be the same as your friends, family or business colleagues, and measuring yourself against others will not help you out. Do not beat yourself up if you feel that your situation isn’t great or could be better. Focus on your life and what you can fix to remove worry and move forward in a positive way.