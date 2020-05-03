Brezik: Roth IRAs are even better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

At the end of 2019, Congress passed the SECURE Act, which introduced sweeping changes relating to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs). These changes affect the planning around and opportunities available through IRAs.

One notable change is the elimination of “stretch” provisions for most non-spouse beneficiaries of inherited IRAs and other retirement accounts. Your spouse can still inherit your IRA and roll it over into their own existing IRA or leave it as an inherited IRA. However, if the primary beneficiary of your account is your adult children or grandchildren, they will have to withdraw all the account’s funds within 10 years.

Prior to this law change, non-spouse beneficiaries could take distributions from the inherited IRA over their life expectancy, hence the term “stretch.” Now they will have to empty these IRAs, and pay the corresponding income tax, over just 10 years.

Typically, all distributions from a traditional IRA or 401(k) account are taxed as ordinary income. You received a tax deduction when contributions were made, and the income and growth on the assets are not taxed until a distribution occurs. Either you or your account beneficiaries will pay the tax when funds are distributed.