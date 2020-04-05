Brezik: Spend time doing things you can control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maybe just three short weeks ago you had a near-complete roadmap for 2020, both personally and professionally. Your calendar was scheduled up through Thanksgiving with business trips to visit clients and attend industry conferences. In July, your family was going to Europe to see England, France and Italy. And over the Christmas holiday you always drive to New York to visit family and friends.

Now you are having the proverbial Monday, with your best-laid plans upset by things well beyond your control – and this may last well into the year. The COVID-19 virus is dominating the news and thoroughly upsetting our social lives and work habits.

We all like to feel in control of our lives and financial situation. We like consistency and predictability. But life will take its twists and turns, and your plans for the day, month and/or year may have to adjust accordingly.

During this time of uncertainty, if you’re living day-to-day without a plan or focused direction, feeling frazzled and powerless may cause anxiety and stress. Now, while many of us have extra time on our hands (because we are staying home), learning how to focus your time and energy on things that you can control can make a huge difference.