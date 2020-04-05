Brezik: Spend time doing things you can control

Maybe just three short weeks ago you had a near-complete roadmap for 2020, both personally and professionally. Your calendar was scheduled up through Thanksgiving with business trips to visit clients and attend industry conferences. In July, your family was going to Europe to see England, France and Italy. And over the Christmas holiday you always drive to New York to visit family and friends.
Now you are having the proverbial Monday, with your best-laid plans upset by things well beyond your control – and this may last well into the year. The COVID-19 virus is dominating the news and thoroughly upsetting our social lives and work habits.
We all like to feel in control of our lives and financial situation. We like consistency and predictability. But life will take its twists and turns, and your plans for the day, month and/or year may have to adjust accordingly.
During this time of uncertainty, if you’re living day-to-day without a plan or focused direction, feeling frazzled and powerless may cause anxiety and stress. Now, while many of us have extra time on our hands (because we are staying home), learning how to focus your time and energy on things that you can control can make a huge difference.
This is a perfect opportunity to clean up your personal finances. How about a fun, family project to declutter your files, organize them, and shred papers you do not need? Only keep necessary papers, such as invoices that substantiate income tax deductions, cost basis, home improvements, insurance policies and estate documents. If you have access to bank, brokerage and utility statements online, you do not need to keep paper copies too. Invest in a scanner and store all these documents on your computer or in the cloud. Be sure to maintain good data security and back up your records regularly.
Feeling financially stable can make a great difference in your perspective. You cannot control this worldwide public health crisis or how long we may be sheltering at home. You can develop a plan to manage your income and expenses and know that you will be OK.
Get control of your spending by categorizing your expenses into needs, wants and wishes. Right now, perhaps you limit your spending to just needs to make certain your income and savings can get you through this time if you’re experiencing a rough patch. Examples of needs are insurance premiums, groceries, utilities, gas for the car and your mortgage. Buying that new car and taking that trip to Europe can wait until next year.
While disconcerting, if you have been furloughed or laid off, many other companies are hiring. Businesses that are deemed essential need employees. Grocery stores, delivery companies, technology firms and construction companies are just some of those industries currently hiring. Maybe you’re just looking to bridge a gap. But, if you were looking to change careers, now may be the time to pursue that dream.
Knowing you have a sound investment plan based on meeting your personal retirement goals and risk tolerance goes a long way in times like this. You cannot control what the stock market will do tomorrow, or what global issues may affect the economy. You can develop and stick to a prudent, evidence-based investment plan that works through the ups and downs.
Having a plan and doing things you can control will keep your emotions in check and prevent you from wanting to throw in the towel when life inevitably gets rocky. Being able to look back at each day that passes with a sense of accomplishment will help you feel energized and hopeful.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth adviser with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@bamadvisor.com
