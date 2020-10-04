Brezik: The desire to predict

How investments and the stock market will perform is not predictable, as much as you may wish to think that if XYZ happens then, logically, investments and the stock market will respond a certain way. Therefore, buying or selling something in your portfolio because you believe you can predict what will happen next is potentially dangerous to your financial well-being.
There are many problems with this idea of predicting. First, you do not know if XYZ is actually going to happen. Your gut instinct or hope about the future will not make something true. What if the event does not come to fruition and you have taken some action that will now adversely affect your portfolio? Second, even if XYZ does occur, investments and the stock market may do the exact opposite of what you thought they would do. Third, other unexpected events may arise that also affect the markets. Hindsight is perfect once you are far enough away from an event. Who would have guessed that 2020 would be the year of COVID-19 and that people across the world would agree to shutting down the economy temporarily?
Would you have predicted that many parts of the economy would be thriving during this time? And who would have bet that U.S. large growth stocks would be doing so well? Would you have assumed that people would be fearful to spend money? Just the opposite has happened. People are stuck at home, and it seems they are spending money on cars, remodeling and/or buying a new house. Only in time will we know the true impact of COVID-19 on our collective health, our economy and our psyche.
The upcoming November election is the topic of many conversations. People are trying to predict and think they know what will happen if either Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Your political views can certainly cloud your thoughts. If you are a Trump supporter, you may believe with all your heart that the stock market will soar if he is re-elected. If you are a Biden supporter, you may firmly believe that the markets will decline significantly if Trump is re-elected. The point is no one can predict a future event or how it will impact investments and the stock market.
We are all biased toward thinking we are right and have the answers. But the future remains unpredictable nonetheless. You do not know when you may have a car accident or get an unexpected medical diagnosis. We do not know if a tropical storm will turn into a hurricane or exactly where it will hit land. We do not know how much snow or rain we will get in a certain year.
Over long periods of time, we can look at historical averages and understand possible outcomes within a likely range. This does not mean that the average will occur every year, or that past results in any way predict future ones. The recency effect leads us all to believe that what happened last year is more likely to happen again. Goodness gracious … I hope we do not have another new and different virus to contend with next year.
The best approach to successfully managing your investments and portfolio is to develop an investment plan set up to meet your annual, five-year, 10-year and long-term goals. Then stick to this plan. Your emotions, behavioral biases and beliefs will not move the stock market in one direction or another.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com
