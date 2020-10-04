Brezik: The desire to predict

The upcoming November election is the topic of many conversations. People are trying to predict and think they know what will happen if either Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Your political views can certainly cloud your thoughts. If you are a Trump supporter, you may believe with all your heart that the stock market will soar if he is re-elected. If you are a Biden supporter, you may firmly believe that the markets will decline significantly if Trump is re-elected. The point is no one can predict a future event or how it will impact investments and the stock market.

We are all biased toward thinking we are right and have the answers. But the future remains unpredictable nonetheless. You do not know when you may have a car accident or get an unexpected medical diagnosis. We do not know if a tropical storm will turn into a hurricane or exactly where it will hit land. We do not know how much snow or rain we will get in a certain year.

Over long periods of time, we can look at historical averages and understand possible outcomes within a likely range. This does not mean that the average will occur every year, or that past results in any way predict future ones. The recency effect leads us all to believe that what happened last year is more likely to happen again. Goodness gracious … I hope we do not have another new and different virus to contend with next year.

The best approach to successfully managing your investments and portfolio is to develop an investment plan set up to meet your annual, five-year, 10-year and long-term goals. Then stick to this plan. Your emotions, behavioral biases and beliefs will not move the stock market in one direction or another.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com

