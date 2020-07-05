Brezik: What is wealth management?

Many terms are out there relating to financial advice and advisers. It can be very confusing for you, as the consumer, to know and understand what type of advice you need to succeed. The big question to ask and answer is: What does success look like for you?
At the foundation of personal finance is money, and your money should be managed. Having a portfolio designed for you to meet your specific goals is investment management. What are those goals? Are you working toward retirement and putting your three children through college? Are you aligning your goals and portfolio design to match the level of risk that suits your needs and emotions?
Considerations that go into managing your portfolio include meeting your cash flow needs, minimizing income taxes and managing debt. Understanding tax law and how you can best manage your finances in a tax-aware way can significantly increase your assets over time. Not managing your debt can get you into trouble and undermine your otherwise best-laid financial plans.
Estate planning and charitable giving are important pieces of your financial planning puzzle. You may struggle with knowing how to deal with this part of your plan because this involves some soul-searching. Your core values and family dynamics are factors in your estate plan. Talking through who should receive your money and how can be challenging. The logistics of naming trustees and/or executors require forging an understanding of this important job you are giving someone.
Looking at the bigger picture of balancing life, work and wellness can help you manage your time and money to your unique circumstances. Are you working 80 hours a week only to regret missing your children’s soccer games and helping them with homework? If your work is not your passion, maybe you can make some changes to move up the happiness scale.
When you look around the community, maybe you find role models who seem to have their compass pointed toward the impact and legacy they wish to leave. They are involved in causes they care about and want to make life better for their family and people in general. They have time for what is important to them. This could be building playground equipment in the park across the street for the neighborhood children. Or this could be eradicating polio around the world, which is one of the lofty goals Rotarians share.
Investment management by itself is just the beginning. There is so much more to success than worrying about whether you should buy some stock or investment that your neighbor is talking about. Your individual circumstances are yours alone and shouldn’t be tailored to what a co-worker or even your best friend Jimmy is doing.
First figuring out what you are trying to achieve is the key. Reflecting on what is truly important and what is just busyness and noise can be eye-opening. And knowing when enough is enough can be liberating. Wealth management means helping you fit all the pieces of your financial and personal life together to make a difference.
Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com
