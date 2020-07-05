Brezik: What is wealth management?

Looking at the bigger picture of balancing life, work and wellness can help you manage your time and money to your unique circumstances. Are you working 80 hours a week only to regret missing your children’s soccer games and helping them with homework? If your work is not your passion, maybe you can make some changes to move up the happiness scale.

When you look around the community, maybe you find role models who seem to have their compass pointed toward the impact and legacy they wish to leave. They are involved in causes they care about and want to make life better for their family and people in general. They have time for what is important to them. This could be building playground equipment in the park across the street for the neighborhood children. Or this could be eradicating polio around the world, which is one of the lofty goals Rotarians share.

Investment management by itself is just the beginning. There is so much more to success than worrying about whether you should buy some stock or investment that your neighbor is talking about. Your individual circumstances are yours alone and shouldn’t be tailored to what a co-worker or even your best friend Jimmy is doing.

First figuring out what you are trying to achieve is the key. Reflecting on what is truly important and what is just busyness and noise can be eye-opening. And knowing when enough is enough can be liberating. Wealth management means helping you fit all the pieces of your financial and personal life together to make a difference.

Connie Brezik is a Casper-based wealth advisor with Buckingham Strategic Wealth. Her email is cbrezik@buckinghamgroup.com

